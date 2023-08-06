Barcelona target Joao Cancelo receives lucrative Saudi offer

Joao Cancelo has been linked with Barcelona throughout the summer, with the rumors back again following Ousmane Dembele’s decision to leave.

There seems little doubt that he’s wanted at Barca for next season, but his high wages and the club’s financial difficulties are making a transfer difficult.

Another problem seems to have arisen too. Cancelo has become the latest player to receive a tempting offer from the Saudi Pro League, according to reporter Toni Juanmarti.

Cancelo would rather head to Barcelona, but as things stand there’s no guarantee an offer will arrive from the Catalan giants.

Barcelona do look set for a hectic August. The club are hoping to offload Dembele and Franck Kessie imminently but still have work to do before they can buy new players.

New signings Ilkay Gundogan, Inigo Martinez and Oriol Romeu all need to be registered, as well as new contracts for Ronald Araujo, Marcos Alonso and Sergi Roberto.

Cancelo is not the only right-back that Barca are targeting either. Ivan Fresneda is also an option, while Arnau Martinez’s name continues to crop up in the rumor mill.