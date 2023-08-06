Another option for Xavi? Angel Alarcon set for timely return from injury for Barcelona

Barcelona youngster Angel Alarcon has sent out a message and made it clear he’s close to a comeback after injury.

Alarcon has posted a video showing him sporting the new Barca home kit and looking in pretty good shape as he works his way back to full fitness.

The youngster has also added the ‘soon’ emoji - suggesting he’s hoping to be back in action shortly.

His timing is good considering La Liga returns next weekend and Barca have just said goodbye to a certain Ousmane Dembele.

Alarcon made his first-team debut in January against Ceuta in the Copa del Rey and subsequently signed a new two-year deal at the club.

The forward was on the fringes of the first team squad for the rest of the season until he suffered a bad injury in May that led to fears he could miss several months.

However, it looks as though Alarcon isn’t too far away. Good news for Barcelona and for the 19-year-old who will be hoping for more first-team minutes when he’s fully fit once more.