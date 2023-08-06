Barcelona reject ‘two important offers’ for Ez Abde

Barcelona have reportedly rejected two important offers for Moroccan winger Ez Abde who looks set to stay at the club for next season.

Relevo are reporting that Barca sat down with Abde after the club’s US tour and the club made it clear they want the youngster to stay.

Clubs have been interested in Abde but Barca have rejected bids, although there is no detail on which clubs wanted to land the forward.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has already admitted that Xavi has said he wants Abde for the first team next season.

Yet there has been speculation that Abde could leave after impressive displays for Osasuna last season and Morocco’s Under-23 team at the AFCON tournament.

The rumor mill has also suggested that Abde will only stay if he’s guaranteed regular football during the 2023- 24 campaign.

Abde certainly deserves a chance to impress next season and will be hoping he can nail down his favored spot on the left wing.

Xavi does have other options in the squad, but there’s no doubt the position is up for grabs heading into the new campaign.