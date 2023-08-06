FC Barcelona News: 6 August 2023; Neymar rumors return, Dembele exit delayed

Claims that Neymar will rejoin Barca from PSG this summer | Sport

Claims that Neymar will return to Barcelona have emerged yet again. Mabkhout Al-Marri, who announced Messi’s move to Miami, has said the Brazilian will join from PSG.

Aitana shines as Spain see off Switzerland | FC Barcelona

Barcelona’s Aitana Bonmati shone again as Spain cruised past Switzerland and into the quarter-finals of the Women’s World Cup.

Barcelona wondering if they should force Dembele to train | Sport

Ousmane Dembele’s move to PSG has yet to be completed, leaving the Catalans wondering if they should call him back for training ahead of the Gamper Trophy.

Napoli looking at Barca defender Clement Lenglet | Sport

Serie A champions Napoli have reportedly registered an interest in Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet after losing Kim Min-jae to Bayern Munich this summer.

FC Barcelona Women’s World Cup Diary | FC Barcelona

Ingrid Engen and Caroline Graham Hansen have been knocked out of the Women’s World Cup after Norway lost 3-1 to Japan in the round of 16.

Barcelona in line for investment as Saudi companies consider offers | Football Espana

Barcelona could be set for a much-needed financial boost, with companies in Saudi Arabia considering investing in the club’s financial businesses.