Xavi reassures Gavi he’s still untouchable at Barcelona

Xavi has reportedly had to reassure Gavi that he’s untouchable at Barcelona and very much part of his plans for the future.

Mundo Deportivo reports the Barcelona coach spoke to the midfielder after he’d become upset by recent reports in the media.

There have been claims that Barcelona offered Gavi to PSG, as part of a deal for Kylian Mbappe, which did not go down well with the teenager.

The same report also seems to have upset Dembele and has been cited as one of several reasons the Frenchman made the decision to leave the club.

MD reckon that Gavi’s also been a little restless because of the club’s financial issues and not being able to play on the pre-season tour due to a back injury.

Xavi made it crystal clear to Gavi that the club have no intention of letting him go and that there is no truth in the recent reports.

Gavi is expected to return to action next week when Barca face Tottenham in the Gamper Trophy. The match is the team’s final friendly before the start of the new season.