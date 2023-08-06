Barcelona get in another mess with Dembele as PSG move is delayed

Barcelona look to be in another mess with Ousmane Dembele, with his move to PSG yet to be completed.

Dembele informed Barca of his decision to head to the Parc des Princes during their US tour and a deal was expected to have been wrapped up by Friday.

The forward has flown out to France to get the deal done but it’s thought there are still a few things holding up the transfer.

Reports in Spain are claiming that PSG are still waiting for the necessary paperwork from Barcelona and can’t do anything until it arrives.

It’s also been reported that the club are considering telling Dembele he needs to report for training, seeing as he’s still a Barca player, as Xavi’s side prepare for the Gamper Trophy.

Mundo Deportivo reckon that Barca and PSG still haven’t agreed on the amounts each party will receive from the transfer and could hang on to Dembele until August 21.

Barca are hoping to receive more than just half the 50 million release clause, claiming some of the requirements in the private clause have not been met.

It’s not entirely clear what will happen next, but it will surely benefit all parties if a quick resolution can be found.