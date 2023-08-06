Athletico Paranaense counting on Barcelona-bound Vitor Roque until December

Barcelona have reportedly been considering trying to bring Vitor Roque’s move forward but may have to wait until January 2024 at the earliest.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Athletico Paranaense are counting on the young Brazilian at least until December.

Here’s his latest update on the situation.

Understand Athletico Paranaense count on Vitor Roque until December. Brazilian club want Vitor to stay and qualify for next Copa Libertadores



Key one for the club in the centenary season (1924-2024).



Athletico want Vitor to join Barça on first game in January 2024. pic.twitter.com/POYp8rtsXE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2023

Vitor’s Roque agent has hinted a move for the teenager could be brought forward, particularly if the club go out of the Copa Libertadores. The team are 3-1 down in their last 16 tie ahead of the second leg.

Barcelona are considering their options after losing Ousmane Dembele to PSG. The Frenchman has confirmed he wants to play for the Ligue 1 champions, although the two clubs are currently wrangling over his 50 million private release clause.

Bernardo Silva has also been touted as a target for Barcelona, but the club are unlikely to be able to afford a deal and Manchester City have made it clear they want to keep hold of the Portugal international.