PSG ‘preparing offer’ for Barcelona forward Ansu Fati

PSG are reportedly “preparing an offer” for Ansu Fati, with coach Luis Enrique said to be keen on bringing the forward to Parc des Princes.

The Ligue 1 champions are having a curious summer and are having to deal with the threat of losing Kylian Mbappe to Madrid this year or on a free next summer. They’ve also lost Lionel Messi, while there are seemingly endless rumors that Neymar could head off too.

PSG do look to have signed Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona and have also been linked with big-money moves for Goncalo Ramos and Randal Kolo Muani.

The latest update now comes from Diario AS who reckon that PSG are thinking about going for Ansu too.

Fati was heavily linked with a move away earlier this summer, but the Spain international made it clear he wanted to stay and the rumor mill quietened down a little.

President Joan Laporta has also said that Xavi is planning on giving Ansu more first-team opportunities next season.

Yet you still suspect that Barcelona may be tempted to cash in on Ansu if a large offer arrives, particularly having struggled to sell players this summer.

Whether Ansu can be convince to head to PSG remains to be seen. It’s also worth noting relations between the two clubs are hardly great and have been complicated further by a deal in getting Dembele’s move completed.