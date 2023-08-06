Dembele returns to train with Barcelona as transfer saga drags on

Ousmane Dembele was back at Barcelona on Sunday to train with the group ahead of the Joan Gamper Trophy clash with Tottenham.

Xavi’s players were back to work after being handed some time off over the weekend after their pre-season tour of the United States.

Dembele flew off to Paris, with a view to completing his move away from Barcelona, but has been forced to come back as the deal is not signed, sealed and delivered just yet.

Llega una furgoneta negra a la Ciudad Deportiva y la afición grita “Dembélé Dembélé” en apoyo al francés, a pesar de que no se veía absolutamente nada del interior y no se sabe si era él o no



Barcelona appear in no hurry to sanction the deal, with reports claiming the Catalans and PSG are quibbling over who is owed what from the private clause in his contract.

All of which means that Dembele is obliged to get back to work with Barcelona until the two clubs can finally reach an agreement.

It’s obviously not an ideal situation for anyone, particularly with both clubs gearing up for the start of a new league season.

Barca play their opener against Getafe at the weekend, while PSG also open up their title defense against Lorient.