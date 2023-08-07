Barcelona see initial offer for Bernardo Silva turned down by Man City

Barcelona have reportedly seen an initial offer for Bernardo Silva turned down by Manchester City.

Mundo Deportivo are reporting the Catalan giants made an offer to take Bernardo on loan with a mandatory purchase option.

The report claims Barcelona were willing to pay 58.1 million euros for Bernardo next summer, but Pep Guardiola’s side have rejected the proposal.

Bernardo has emerged as a top target for Barcelona once again, with the Portugal international wanted to replace Ousmane Dembele.

The Frenchman is expected to complete a move to PSG shortly, although the deal has stalled a little and he was back in training on Sunday.

Manchester City have made it clear they want to keep Bernardo, but it is known that the midfielder would love the chance to play at Camp Nou.

MD reckon that the refusal by City to entertain the offer does not mean Barcelona will give up on the 28-year-old and another bid may be in the offing.