Arnau Tenas sends goodbye message to Barcelona fans after sealing PSG move

Goalkeeper Arnau Tenas has sent out a goodbye message to Barcelona fans after sealing a move to PSG.

The stopper left the Catalans after his contract expired and moved to the Ligue 1 champions after over a decade at Camp Nou.

It was something of a sad end for Tenas. Xavi and Joan Laporta both said they wanted to keep hold of the goalkeeper but in the end a deal wasn’t agreed.

Tenas has now said farewell in a post on social media.

“The day has come to say goodbye to what has been my home since I was 9 years old,” he wrote on Instagram. “After these almost 14 years at Barça, I have only words of gratitude to colleagues, coaches, educators, medical staff, club employees and most of all you fans, among all you have helped me in this journey that is ending but that has created a feeling in me forever, the feeling of the culer. “I am proud to have defended the Barcelona jersey and FC Barcelona goalkeepers around the world since 2010 until my last day and arriving to debut in the first team, a dream from a very young age and one I will always remember. Always one of you guys! Go Barça! ”

Tenas will now hope he can make an impression at PSG next season. He could soon be joined at the club by Ousmane Dembele, who is set to join him in making the switch from Barca.