Barcelona hoping to receive €35m from Dembele sale to PSG

Barcelona are reportedly hoping to land around €35 million from the sale of Ousmane Dembele to PSG.

Dembele informed the club of his desire to move to PSG during their pre-season tour, activating a private €50m release clause in his contract.

There has been some dispute over how much each party will receive from Dembele’s sale which has ended up delaying the transfer.

Gerard Romero is reporting that Barca are “convinced” they will be able to receive more than €25m for Dembele and are hoping for an extra €10m.

Finances are obviously tight for Barcelona right now, meaning any extra funds they can find from Dembele’s departure will be warmly welcomed.

Dembele was back at training on Sunday with Barcelona as he waits for his deal to PSG to be finalised.

Barcelona don’t seem to be in too much of a rush to get the deal done but do need to raise some funds this week to register new players in time for the start of the new season.