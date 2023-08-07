Back to work at Ciutat Esportiva - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona is into the last week of its preseason preparations. Back home after the US Tour, Xavi Hernández and his team trained this Sunday at the Ciutat Esportiva with the game against Tottenham on the immediate horizon and the start of La Liga now less than a week away.

Previous Gampers at Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium - FC Barcelona

It may seem like something unprecedented for the Joan Gamper Trophy to be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium, but it's not. In fact, this will be the third time it has happened. In both 1990 and 1996, the venue was also switched due to work going on in the usual Barça stadium, although in those cases it was just the grass that was being changed, not the entire ground!

Barca close to landing young Spanish Badajoz defender - SPORT

FC Barcelona are at an advanced stage of negotiations to sign Edu Sánchez, the promising youngster from Extremadura who currently plays for Badajoz. At the end of last month it was already made public that the club were very interested in the young left-back and the talks have continued to such an extent that his signing could be completed in a few days.

AS: PSG also interested in Ansu Fati - SPORT

Ousmane Dembélé and Arnau Tenas might not be the only players to pack their bags and leave Barcelona for Paris. At least that's what Diario AS claims, as the paper points out that PSG are after another Barca player. That would be Ansu Fati, who is recovering his best level after a difficult year.

Manchester City reject Barcelona's opening offer for Bernardo Silva - Football España

Manchester City have reportedly rejected a transfer offer for Bernardo Silva from Barcelona. La Blaugrana have been linked with a move for Silva for over 12 months despite their financial issues blocking any chance of a formal bid. City boss Pep Guardiola has firmly issued a message of determination to keep Silva at the Etihad Stadium this season with the Portugal international under contract until 2025.

Barcelona midfielder passes medical tests ahead of move to Saudi Arabia, deal completion is imminent - Football España

Another player whose departure from Barcelona will soon be completed is Franck Kessie. The Ivorian midfielder, who only joined from AC Milan last summer, has agreed to join Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli.