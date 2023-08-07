 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Stay or go? Ansu Fati’s future at Barcelona is back in the spotlight

By Gill Clark
AC Milan v FC Barcelona - Preseason Friendly Photo by Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Ansu Fati’s future once again appears to be the subject of speculation as we head towards the close of the transfer window.

Recent days have brought rumors of interest in the youngster from PSG and Arsenal, while transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reckons there’s definitely something going on.

“Ansu Fati situation, one to watch until the end of the summer, “ he wrote on Twitter.

“Ansu would love to stay at Barca; message on player’s side has always been strong and clear. But clubs behind the scenes are still pushing to open talks with Barcelona. Up to the club.”

Gerard Romero has also been talking about Ansu recently. He thinks the forward is considering an exit because he is concerned he won’t play regularly next season under Xavi.

The last few weeks of the transfer window certainly look set to be interesting for Barca, as Xavi tries to finish completing his squad for the new season.

The coach is thought to be really keen to bring in Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo but sales will be needed if he is to capture the Manchester City duo.

