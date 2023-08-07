 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Barcelona youngster Estanis Pedrola leaves for Sampdoria

The talented youngster is on the move

By Barca Blaugranes Staff
FC Barcelona Training Session Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona youngster Estanis Pedrola is heading to Italy to sign with Sampdoria.

Fabrizio Romano reports Pedrola will join on an initial loan deal that includes a mandatory purchase option set at €3 million..

Barcelona do have a buyback clause, that runs until 2025, set at €7m. The Catalans also have a 50% sell on clause.

Pedrola is due to have a medical tomorrow before completing his move to his new club.

The youngster did impress for Barca Atletic last season and there had been speculation Barca could extend his contract and keep him at the club.

However, it subsequently emerged Xavi was keen for him to go out on loan and Pedrola will try his luck in Italy.

Barcelona do have options to bring Pedrola back if he can impress at Sampdoria and will no doubt be keeping a close eye on his progress next season.

Goodbye and good luck!

