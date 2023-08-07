Joao Felix to await Barcelona offer before making final decision

Joao Felix has had one of the more strange last few seasons in European football of anyone. The Portuguese attacker is one of the most versatile and interesting young players in the world, yet has struggled to find a rhythm both at Atletico Madrid and Chelsea. Although to be fair, no one found a rhythm at Chelsea last year.

That brings us to this summer. Felix reportedly already has an offer from Al Hilal but a move to the Middle East isn’t his first choice according to reports. Felix is awaiting an offer from Barcelona, who are apparently keen on a move but haven’t made a concrete offer.

That’s put Joao in the position to let Barcelona know they have about a week to get things sorted and make an offer before he bolts for Al Hilal. The clock is ticking.