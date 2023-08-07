Bernardo Silva close to City renewal putting Barcelona hopes in the dirt

The pipe dreams of all transfer pipe dreams is reportedly close to being put to bed for good, at least for this year. Manchester City star Bernardo Silva is apparently close to locking down a contract renewal with the club that would keep him in England past 2025.

This comes on the back of some scuttlebutt that Silva had asked Pep and City to facilitate a move out of England if the right offer came along. As you could expect, the right offer for a player like Silva has to be a pretty respectable offer. He did win the treble last season after all.

That offer isn’t likely to come from Barcelona, where Silva reportedly was interested in moving too, so that means for the time being Silva will pile up the cash and trophies and stick it out with Pep in Manchester instead.