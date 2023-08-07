Could Neymar really return to Barcelona this summer?

Neymar has been linked with a return to Barcelona almost ever since he left the Camp Nou and made his move to PSG in 2017.

It’s no surprise then to see those rumors crop up once again this summer, but the thing is they seem to be picking up pace as the window progresses.

Joan Laporta’s campaign manager Lluis Carrasco has apparently talked up the possibility of the Brazilian arriving before the window closes.

“Of all the possible deals, I think Neymar’s signing is going to be the one that is going to happen,” he said, according to Gerard Romero.

Xavi has already shut down rumors about a Neymar return. He said in June that the Brazilian is not in his plans and has since reportedly turned down the chance to take him on loan.

Yet the rumor mill seems to think that the club is keen on Neymar, not least for marketing reasons, and may try to talk Xavi around.

It’s believed Xavi thinks the arrival of Neymar would disrupt the harmony in the dressing room and that he has concerns over his injury record.

Yet Barcelona may need attacking reinforcements and soon. Ousmane Dembele is going to join PSG sooner or later, while doubts are growing over Ansu Fati’s future.

So could Neymar coming back to Barcelona be a possibility after all? Tell us what you think in the comments below!