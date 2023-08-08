PREVIEW: FC Barcelona v Tottenham Hotspur: A Joan Gamper Trophy of debuts - FC Barcelona

Barça welcome Tottenham Hotspur This Tuesday (kick-off 8pm CEST) for the traditional blaugrana season-opening celebration, the Joan Gamper Trophy. The location is different this year, however, as the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys will play host to its Gamper game since 1996. A Gamper of debuts.

First contact with the Olympic Stadium - FC Barcelona

This Monday, the FC Barcelona players got their first proper look at what is their new home while work is being to redevelop Spotify Camp Nou. Fresh back from their US Tour, tomorrow brings the very first of this season's games at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium.

Barcelona Atlètic player Estanis Pedrola is one step closer to Sampdoria - SPORT

Estanis Pedrola, one of the most promising youngsters of the Azulgrana youth team, is very close to signing for Italian Serie B side Sampdoria. Jijantes report that the winger will leave on loan with a mandatory option to buy for 3 million euros.

Juventus enter the bidding for Barça defender Clement Lenglet - SPORT

Juventus have entered the bidding to sign Clement Lenglet and have reportedly enquired about the player's situation as per Jijantes. The Italian club, who have good relations with Barça, have not made an offer yet but could try to do so if Barça and Tottenham fail to reach an agreement.

Barça close to pulling out of the bidding for Man City midfielder Bernardo Silva - SPORT

Man City midfielder Bernardo Silva is a player everyone at Barça likes. The club made some attempts but are now close to withdrawing. Both the Blaugrana club and the player have pushed for a loan with a mandatory option to buy, but City are standing firm with their demands, a permanent transfer for a sum of more than 70 million euros.

Atlético Madrid forward Joao Felix is to wait for Barça another week - SPORT

Joao Felix is a genuine target for Barça. Even though the coaches prefer other options, the club's sporting director and co have communicated to the footballer's entourage that there is a real interest to sign him. For now, there is no firm offer and Joao is not going to wait forever for fear of running out of exit options. The Portuguese striker has let Barça know that he will wait one more week for a first transfer offer.