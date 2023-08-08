WATCH: Pedri shows off free-kick skills in Barcelona’s new stadium

Barcelona’s first team took part in their first training session in the club’s new temporary home, the Montjuïc Olympic Stadium, on Monday afternoon in Catalonia. It was the first opportunity for Xavi Hernández’s troops to get accostumed to the new surroundings, with the stadium having undergone some serious renovation work to be as close to a world-class facility as possible, both on and off the pitch.

Barça will make their debut in the stadium on Tuesday’s Joan Gamper Trophy match against Tottenham Hotspur, with the new squad being presented to the fans and the players getting to know the ins and outs of the new ground.

Someone who already seems to be enjoying his time at Montjuïc is Barça midfielder Pedri, who took time in the training session to practice his free-kicks and scored a pretty sweet one:

P E D R I pic.twitter.com/MbpqgkqbxV — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 7, 2023

Barça haven’t scored from a direct free-kick in over two years, but Pedri looks ready to end that drought and open the new stadium in style once the real games begin.