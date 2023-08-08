 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WATCH: Pedri shows off free-kick skills in Barcelona’s new stadium

The magician is already enjoying life in the new ground

By Barca Blaugranes Staff
/ new
Arsenal v FC Barcelona - Pre-Season Friendly Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Barcelona’s first team took part in their first training session in the club’s new temporary home, the Montjuïc Olympic Stadium, on Monday afternoon in Catalonia. It was the first opportunity for Xavi Hernández’s troops to get accostumed to the new surroundings, with the stadium having undergone some serious renovation work to be as close to a world-class facility as possible, both on and off the pitch.

Barça will make their debut in the stadium on Tuesday’s Joan Gamper Trophy match against Tottenham Hotspur, with the new squad being presented to the fans and the players getting to know the ins and outs of the new ground.

Someone who already seems to be enjoying his time at Montjuïc is Barça midfielder Pedri, who took time in the training session to practice his free-kicks and scored a pretty sweet one:

Barça haven’t scored from a direct free-kick in over two years, but Pedri looks ready to end that drought and open the new stadium in style once the real games begin.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes