Ronald Araujo leaves Barcelona’s friendly against Tottenham early with apparent injury

Barcelona are just five days away from the official start of the season with a La Liga trip to Getafe, and they might have just been handed a massive blow in their final preseason match.

Starting center-back and third captain Ronald Araujo was forced to leave the Joan Gamper Trophy friendly against Tottenham Hotspur in the 32nd minute after a long sprint down the right wing. The Uruguayan immediately asked to be substituted after the play, was replaced by Sergi Roberto at right-back, and seemed to walk with a slight limp on his way off the pitch.

It’s conceivable that Araujo asked for the substitution out of an abundance of caution knowing that the league opener is just days away, and it is standard procedure during preseason for players to be replaced after any type of injury, regardless of the severity.

But Araujo has a history of muscle injuries and deserves extra attention, and until we get an official update from the club it is safe to assume he is at least doubtful for Sunday.

UPDATE: Gerard Romero reports that Araujo is NOT injured and indeed decided to take himself out of the game to avoid an injury. He only has muscle soreness and should be available for the match against Getafe.

Ronald Araujo salió por precaución, por unas pequeñas molestias.



— Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) August 8, 2023

And breathe!