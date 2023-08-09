Lever activated! Barcelona agree €180m deal with Mexican fund

Barcelona have reached an agreement with Mexican private equity fund Mountain Nazca for the sale of 49% of Barça Studios for 180 million euros, as first reported by Gerard Romero and confirmed by other Catalan outlets.

The sale of 49% of Barça Studios was one of the famous “economic levers” the club Sòcios approved last year, with the club first reaching a deal with a German company that backed out of the agreement last week, creating plenty of tension as the club had counted on the deal to complete their summer business.

But President Joan Laporta took charge of the negotiations himself and looked for other interested parties, and Mountain Nazca presented an offer that doubled the amount from the previous deal and includes a huge €30 million advance that Barça can use in this summer transfer window to complete pending player registrations and maybe even sign more players.

All economic levers are subject to approval by La Liga, so let’s not celebrate just yet. But if this indeed happens, Laporta has struck a huge deal that will be a massive boost as we enter the final three weeks of the window.