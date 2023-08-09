FC Barcelona 4-2 Tottenham: Late turnaround wins dramatic Gamper - FC Barcelona

If the games at the Estadi Olimpic are going to be as exciting as the one we witnessed tonight, then there is a LOT to look forward to in the 2023/24 season. The Joan Gamper Trophy match against Tottenham Hotspur had a little bit of everything.

FC Barcelona 2023/24 presented at a new home - FC Barcelona

Ovations, welcomes, and speeches by Xavi Hernández and Sergi Roberto as the Estadi Olímpic presents the blaugrana squad ahead of the Gamper

Xavi Hernández: 'The last part of the game was really good' - FC Barcelona

The Barça boss admits his side improved in the second half and that they felt comfortable in their first game at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

Frenkie de Jong, Estrella MVP of Joan Gamper Trophy - FC Barcelona

"I felt good playing at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys" said Frenkie de Jong after winning the Estrella MVP award for his performance in the 4-2 defeat of Tottenham in the Joan Gamper Trophy. He was named by fans worldwide on the official FC Barcelona website.

Noah Darvich joins Barça Atlètic - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona and SC Freiburg reach agreement on transfer of German midfielder for 2.5 million euros on a deal until 30 June 2026 with buyout clause set at 1,000 million euros

Barça winger Raphinha wants the number 11 worn by Ferran Torres - SPORT

This could be Raphinha's breakthrough season. After a year of acclimatisation in which the Brazilian scored 10 goals and provided 12 assists in all competitions, the former Leeds man will have to step up this season, even more so with the pending departure of Ousmane Dembélé.

Chelsea enter the fray for Barça target Ivan Fresneda - SPORT

Barça must make an imminent decision on the signing of a right-back. Most of the veteran options that Xavi put on the table are unaffordable. The club could be forced to advance their approach for Ivan Fresneda of Valladolid.