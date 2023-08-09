Ferran Torres and Raphinha change squad numbers at Barcelona following Ousmane Dembélé departure

The imminent departure of Ousmane Dembélé to Paris Saint-Germain has led to a big shake-up at Barcelona when it comes to the squad numbers department, as both Ferran Torres and Raphinha have decided to make changes to what is written on the back of their shirts.

| OFFICIAL: Raphinha takes the 11 and Ferran takes the 7 shirt. #fcblive pic.twitter.com/hlHCKui42A — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) August 9, 2023

La Liga’s official website already shows that Ferran will inherit Dembélé’s number 7 and Raphinha will move on from the #22 he wore in his first season at Camp Nou and take over the number 11 that until yesterday belonged to Torres.

Ferran’s decision to switch to #7 is a sentimental one as it gives him a chance to pay homage to his idol, David Villa, who like Ferran became a star at Valencia before wearing the #7 during his short but glorious time at Camp Nou.

Franck Kessie’s number 19 will also become free once his sale to Al Ahli is confirmed this week, and it remains to be seen if anyone will take that number. Ilkay Gundogan wore the iconic #14 shirt during preseason but was initially presented with the number 5 that used to belong to Sergio Busquets, so we won’t know which shirt the German midfielder will wear until his registration is (hopefully) complete before the start of the league season away to Getafe on Sunday.

Are you excited about Ferran and Raphinha’s new numbers, Barça fans?