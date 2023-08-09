Ronald Araujo available for Barcelona’s La Liga opener after Gamper Trophy injury scare

It was a tense couple of hours for Barcelona coaches and fans after Ronald Araujo was forced to leave the pitch early with a muscle problem during Tuesday’s Joan Gamper Trophy against Tottenham Hotspur, but immediate tests seemed to indicate there was no big issue to worry about.

Now, we can officially breathe a sigh of relief as Araujo trained normally with his teammates on Wednesday’s recovery session and went through further medical tests that ruled out a muscle injury, according to Mundo Deportivo. Barça’s best defender and third captain will indeed be available for the team’s La Liga debut away to Getafe on Sunday, provided the registration of his new contract is completed in time.

Araujo had an excellent preseason and played both as a center-back and a right-back, and displayed his usual strength and defensive instincts while also showing small improvements on the ball that prove he continues to work on his game and look to get even better as he grows into one of the club’s most important players.