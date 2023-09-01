FC Barcelona now know their Champions League group stage opponents - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona now know their three opponents in this season's Champions League group stage. Following Thursday's draw at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco, the three teams who will join the blaugranes are FC Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk and Royal Antwerp.

Aitana named UEFA Women’s Player of the Year - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona continue to be the queens of Europe. And this Thursday, yet another accolade landed at the club as Aitana Bonmatí capped an amazing season for club and country by being named UEFA Women’s Player of the Year.

Back in for training - FC Barcelona

Another training session at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper today as Barça were in to prepare for the game on Sunday against Osasuna (kickoff 9pm CEST) after two days off.

Manchester City have no news from Barca over Joao Cancelo - SPORT

According to information obtained by SPORT, Manchester City has not received any offers or communication from FC Barcelona expressing interest in obtaining the loan of defender Joao Cancelo. Therefore, the alleged clauses that have come to light regarding the Portuguese right-back appear to lack credibility.

Ansu Fati betting on Brighton loan move from Barca - SPORT

While we've learned over the past years that in the world of football and particularly at FC Barcelona, no scenario can be completely ruled out, it appears that unless a major surprise occurs, Ansu Fati will indeed play on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion for the 2023/24 season.

The clause Barca need to get rid of to loan Joao Cancelo - SPORT

FC Barcelona are making every effort to finalize the squad for the 2023/24 season in the closing stages of the transfer market, securing some of the players that coach Xavi Hernández deems necessary to complete the team.