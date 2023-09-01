‘Close to signing with us’ - Aston Villa boss confirms Clement Lenglet will join from Barcelona

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has confirmed his club are close to signing French center-back Clement Lenglet from Barcelona.

The defender is expected to complete a loan move to the Premier League side before the transfer window closes on Friday.

Here’s what Emery has had to say about the possibility of landing Lenglet from Barcelona.

“It’s not competely signed but he’s close to signing with us, to join us,” he told reporters at a press conference. “He’s a player who can help us. After the injury to Tyrone Mings, he can replace him in the squad.”

The move will see Lenglet back in the Premier League after spending last season on loan with Tottenham in north London.

Lenglet is expected to be joined in the English top flight by Ansu Fati. The Barcelona forward has agreed a deal with Brighton and will also move on a season-long loan.