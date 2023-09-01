Joao Felix absent from Atletico training as Barcelona rumors continue

Joao Felix is absent from training on deadline day as speculation over a move away from Atletico Madrid continues.

The Portugal international wants to join Barcelona before the window closes, but it remains to be seen if the Catalans can afford a deal.

Felix was due to train with Atletico on Friday but is missing due to “personal reasons,” according to Cope.

The forward’s absence will fuel rumors he will move to Barcelona on a season-long loan before the end of the day.

Barcelona are said to be optimistic they can secure a deal even though an expected cash injection from German firm Libero has still not arrived.

The club are busy freeing up space on the wage bill. Clement Lenglet and Ansu Fati will complete loan moves today, while Ez Abde could also move before the window closes.

Yet Barcelona also want to land Joao Cancelo from Manchester City, and it’s not clear yet if there’s room for both players.