OFFICIAL: Barcelona confirm Ansu Fati has joined Brighton on season-long loan

Barcelona have confirmed that Ansu Fati has joined Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion on a season-long loan.

Ansu Fati signs for Brighton & Hove Albion on loan — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 1, 2023

Ansu has decided to go out in search of regular minutes and will be hoping he can shine with Roberto De Zerbi’s Seagulls.

Here is the club’s official statement:

“FC Barcelona and Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club have reached an agreement for the loan of the player Ansu Fati until 30 June 2024. There is no option for a permanent transfer.”

The signing is a real coup for Brighton and De Zerbi is clearly chuffed to bits to land the Spain international.

“This is a great deal for all of us. I am sure Ansu will help us to reach a new target and we can help him get back at the level he deserves to be,” he told the club’s official website.

Good luck at Brighton, Ansu Fati!