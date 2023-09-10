Barcelona take swipe at Ousmane Dembele after summer exit for PSG

Barcelona’s Enric Masip has taken a swipe at Ousmane Dembele following his summer exit to PSG.

Masip, who works as an advisor to Joan Laporta and is also part of the sporting committee, has questioned the Frenchman’s commitment.

“Everyone must be disappointed [by his exit]. I like good players, but I prefer committed players. If you have both, perfect. “Dembéle already demonstrated his lack of commitment when he did not renew. I prefer a player who gives me a seven or an eight to one who gives me a ten and two days later goes to another team to win more. “It is very easy to kiss the shield when you score a goal or sell smoke on social networks. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to earn more, but when one is committed, one does not look at the money and does not say one thing one day and something else another day. “I’d rather play with a boy from the quarry or with Raphinha, who gives everything in every training session, than with someone who one day gives you a nine and another gives you a three.” Source | Sport

Dembele famously let his contract expire last summer before eventually putting pen to paper on a two-year deal.

The forward also insisted insisted just weeks before his move that he had no idea why he kept on being linked with PSG. The forward also said he wanted to stay at Barcelona and win the Champions League.