FC Barcelona News: 10 September 2023; Ferran Torres called by by Spain, Molina interest revealed

Ferran Torres called up for Spain | FC Barcelona

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres has been called into the Spain squad for Tuesday’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Cyprus after Dani Olmo and Marco Asensio picked up injuries.

Vitor Roque among those affected by Morocco earthquake | Sport

Vitor Roque and the Brazil Under-23 squad are safe but had to evacuate their hotel rooms in Fez due to the devastating earthquake in Morocco.

Robert Lewandowski accused of owing money to Polish Federation | Football Espana

Robert Lewandowski has been accused of owing money and reportedly promising to pay for a dinner during the World Cup, but later passing the bill onto the Federation.

Gundogan makes pointed remark after Germany suffer humiliation in Japan defeat | Mirror

Germany captain Ilkay Gundogan admitted his team were lacking in confidence after yet another defeat, this time a 4-1 friendly loss to Japan.

Brighton confident of new Mitoma deal amid interest from Liverpool, City & Barca | Goal

Barcelona are one of three clubs being linked with a move for Brighton’s Karou Mitoma. Liverpool and Manchester City are also keen on the exciting winger.

Barcelona considered Nahuel Molina before signing Joao Cancelo | Hard Tackle

Barcelona were keen on signing Nahuel Molina from Atletico Madrid before eventually bringing in Joao Cancelo on loan from Manchester City, according to Marca.