Saudi clubs tipped to make fresh push for Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski in January

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski reportedly rejected several approaches from Saudi clubs in the summer transfer window in favour of staying at Camp Nou.

However, Catalunya Radio reckon that the interest will not wane and the January window will bring a fresh push for the Poland international.

This summer has seen a exodus of big names heading to the Middle East, as clubs in the Saudi Pro League splash the clash.

High-profile stars such as Karim Benzema, Neymar, and Sadio Mane have all made the move, while it seems plenty of other have been targeted.

Fabrizio Romano reckons that Lewandowski, and Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne, were also wanted but rejected the chance to head to Saudi Arabia.

Robert Lewandowski & Kevin de Bruyne received several approaches from Saudi clubs to join them this summer



⛔️ Both rejected as Lewa wanted to stay at Barça, same for KdB at City.



❌ Alaba also never considered that option, only Real Madrid.



It’s been previously reported that Barcelona were offered €40 million on deadline-day for Lewandowski, who finished as the top scorer in La Liga in his first season with the club.

The Poland international has a contract with Barcelona until 2026 and has said he could possibly stay with the club until he decides to hang up his boots.

Yet Lewandowski could face pressure for his place in the team in January, with Barcelona expected to bring forward a move for Brazilian starlet Vitor Roque.