Barcelona come up with seven-year plan for Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal is expected to sign a new contract at Barcelona shortly, but the club are already planning another deal to secure his long-term future.

The 16-year-old is set to sign a three-year deal, the maximum contract he can have at this age, but Barcelona have an agreement in place for him to stay until 2030.

Mundo Deportivo are reporting that Barca have already discussed with his agent a plan for him to sign a contract that runs for five years when he turns 18 in 2025.

Such a plan would keep the talented youngster at Barcelona until he’s at least 24.

You suspect it will also contain a huge buyout clause to ward off admirers. Barca have already inserted 1 billion euro clauses into contracts for Pedri, Gavi and Ansu Fati.

The move highlights once again just how highly Lamine Yamal is rated at Barcelona and how desperate the club are to ensure he continues at Camp Nou.

There have already been suggestions that Pep Guardiola and Manchester City have been sniffing around the teenager earlier this year.

More clubs will surely be sitting up and taking notice of the Spain international after a superb start to the season for club and country.