Ilkay Gundogan speaks out after Germany slip into crisis with Japan defeat

Ilkay Gundogan was handed the captain’s armband for Germany ahead of their friendly with Japan and fronted up after his team slumped to a dismal 4-1 defeat.

The result leaves next summer’s Euro hosts in crisis after losing for the fourth time in five matches.

Gundogan fronted up after the cameras and didn’t mince his words when asked about where it all went wrong for Hansi Flick’s side.

“Very tough one to take. I think the only good situation was the goal, where we played the rhythm we wanted to play and created a chance and scored, but unfortunately, we have to admit Japan were defensively and offensively better than us and won the game deservedly,” he said. “We gave them too many invites, individual mistakes, three or four times they had the chance to run from the middle line, alone, towards our goalkeeper and this can’t happen. These kind of mistakes, they can’t happen.”

The skipper also feels his side are devoid of confidence after a poor run of form.

“I think you can feel that a lot of our players are in a mental fight with themselves - there’s no confidence, there’s no understanding for the timing of decisions, and obviously these kind of games and results don’t help at all. “So we feel like everyone is fighting with themselves, and that makes it harder to create a spirit and atmosphere. Football-wise, there’s a big lack of confidence and that makes it harder to get the results.” Source | beIN Sports

Germany are back in action on Tuesday when they take on France in another friendly.