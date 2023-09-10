Xavi will only sign one-year extension at Barcelona

Barcelona coach Xavi is set to sign a new contract at the club but will only extend until 2025.

It had previously been reported that Xavi would sign on until 2026, but it now seems he will only put pen to paper on a one-year extension. His current deal expires at the end of the season.

Marca are reporting that although Xavi always made it clear that he wanted to stay on, the contract negotiations have not been at all “simple” with the club.

Xavi asked for a significant pay rise, after starting out on a low salary because of the club’s financial situation, and also as reward for winning the league.

Barca hadn’t really been expecting such a move but ended up doubling his current wage, perhaps one reason why the new deal only runs until 2025.

There will be plenty of scrutiny on Xavi this season after another summer where a host of players arrived, including Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo.

Barcelona will be hoping that Xavi can successfully defend the league title but will also want to see a serious push in the Champions League.

The Catalans have been handed a kind draw but it still remains to be seen if they can compete with the likes of Manchester City in Europe’s top competition.