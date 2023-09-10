Nightmare for Fermin Lopez! Midfielder sent off after asking to play for Barcelona Atletic

Fermin Lopez had a day to forget on Sunday after being sent off for Barcelona Atletic during their league clash with Nastic.

The midfielder, who caught the eye with the first team in pre-season, had reportedly asked Xavi to play in the game during the international break as he was eager for minutes.

Xavi agreed to the request to let him play for Rafa Marquez’s side, but it ended up being a tough game for the midfielder.

Lopez was booked in the first half for protesting and was then given his marching orders just after the break, rather harshly it has to be said, for a foul.

The red card left Barca Atletic to play out the rest of the game with a man down and the team looked to have done secure a goalless draw.

However, Nastic won it in the 90th minute, Mark Gorostidi netting with a powerful strike to take all three points.

Lopez is expected to return to the first-team dynamic on Monday but will have a one-match ban to serve.

Barcelona Atletic are back in action on Saturday against Fuenlabrada, while the senior side host Real Betis.