Revealed: Why Joao Felix didn’t want to wear the No. 10 at Barcelona

Barcelona new signing Joao Felix was reportedly not interested in wearing the No. 10 shirt at the club this season for a number of reasons.

The Catalans are without a No. 10 for the first time since 1995, following Ansu Fati’s decision to move out on loan to Brighton, but Diario Sport say it wasn’t offered to Felix.

Yet even if Barcelona had offered Felix the chance to wear the iconic shirt, it seems he would have turned them down anyway.

The report reckons Felix is will aware of the significance of the No. 10 shirt and wanted a less high-profile number after arriving on a season-long loan.

Felix has moved after a bit of a tricky time at Atletico and Chelsea and knows he needs to prove himself and wants to stay out of the spotlight.

Taking on the No. 10 would have added a lot of pressure and chat that the 23-year-old seems eager to avoid right now.

The Barcelona loanee is also aware that the 10 is only available because Fati is on loan. And it’s only because of Fati’s loan that Barca were able to sign Felix. Anothe prickly topic that he wants to stay out of and you can understand why.

Instead Felix will wear the No. 14 shirt this season, a number that’s been previously worn by Philippe Coutinho, Thierry Henry, Javier Mascherano and even Johan Cruyff.

Felix has made it clear that it’s his dream to play for Barcelona, but his move is only for one season and does not include a purchase option. If he wants to stay for the long term, then he’ll need to impress hugely this season.