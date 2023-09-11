 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Vanderson more than happy to be linked with a move to Barcelona

The defender is enjoying the transfer talk

By Gill Clark
/ new
FC Bayern München v AS Monaco - Pre-Season Friendly Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Monaco right-back Vanderson has admitted he’s more than happy to be linked with top clubs, including Barcelona, after a summer of speculation about his future.

Vanderson was one of dozens of right-backs linked with a move to the Camp Nou as Xavi’s side sought to fill a problem position this season.

The Brazilian says he’s only thinking about Monaco right now but has no problem with rumors linking him with other clubs.

“It’s great to hear Barcelona and United ‘love’ you, he said.

“It’s fantastic to know your name is being mentioned by the big clubs. We’re starting the season well with Monaco, now I’m focused only in that.”

Source | Diario AS

Barcelona have since signed Joao Cancelo to play right-back for the rest of the campaign. although the Portugal international has only arrived on season-long loan. There is no purchase option included in the deal.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes