Lamine Yamal has spoken about his Spain debut and admits even he is struggling to believe what is happening to him.

The Barcelona starlet became Spain’s youngest ever player when he took to the pitch against Georgia. He then picked up another record when he scored to become La Roja’s youngest ever goalscorer too.

Lamine Yamal admits that he never expected such success to come so soon in his career.

“I am very happy for everything, for the victory, for the records and I hope to continue like this,” he said. “I could imagine that at some point it could arrive, but not so fast and that everything ended up going so well. I am very happy. I have always dreamed of being able to debut with the national team and this way it has been perfect. “I hope this is the beginning and I hope to win. Win many titles, many games and score goals and help the National Team in any way I can.” Source | RFEF

Lamine Yamal also admitted he’s been keeping his match day shirts as a special souvenir for his parents after writing his name into the history books.