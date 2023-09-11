The FC Barcelona international diary - FC Barcelona

Our guide to how the Barça players fare away with their national sides during the international break.

Champions League opponents: FC Porto in the spotlight - FC Barcelona

The first away trip of this season's European competition comes on matchday two of the Champions League group stage, when Barça visit the Estadio do Dragão on 4 October to take on FC Porto. The Portuguese side may be somewhat more familiar to blaugrana fans than the first opponents, Royal Antwerp. Here's an insight into what facing the Dragons might entail.

Nàstic Tarragona 1-0 Barça Atlètic: Last minute defeat - FC Barcelona

Barça Atlètic have lost their second game of the season at the home of Nàstic Tarragona and in the most frustrating of fashions when they conceded the only goal of a tight game in the 90th minute.

Joao Felix and the story of Barcelona's vacant No.10 shirt this season - SPORT

Ansu Fati's departure to Brighton opened the doors to Barcelona for Joao Félix, who had been waiting all summer to join the club. The Portuguese forward prioritised the Catalan side over other more financially lucrative offers in order to regain his smile, both on and off the pitch after a tough time with Atletico Madrid.

Deco will close Xavi's Barcelona contract renewal in the coming days - SPORT

Xavi Hernández's renewal as FC Barcelona coach is getting closer and closer. Xavi has always publicly expressed his desire to remain linked to the club of his life and everything is moving in the right direction. It is expected that the agreement will be sealed in the next few days.

Barcelona showed interest in PSG's Verratti again before Qatar move - SPORT

Marco Verratti's move to Qatari side Al Arabi is now a reality, pending confirmation of the official transfer. The midfielder brings to an end an 11-year spell at Paris Saint-Germain, who will receive €45 million for the Italian.

Barcelona want to tie midfielder Frenkie de Jong down to a new contract - SPORT

The transfer window has now closed and FC Barcelona's squad for the current season has been finalised. However, in the club's offices, they continue to work hard with their sights set on the future and Frenkie de Jong is a key player in the sporting project led by Xavi Hernandez.

Saudi Arabian interest in Barça's Lewandowski will return in January - SPORT

Robert Lewandowski joined FC Barcelona last season from Bayern Munich. After 12 seasons in the Bundesliga, the striker was given the opportunity to start a new stage in his professional career and he did not hesitate to accept the challenge of being one of the leaders of the Blaugrana resurgence.

Javier Tebas: This is the biggest reputation crisis ever for Spanish football - SPORT

The president of LaLiga, Javier Tebas, participated in the second edition of the 'Thinking Football Summit,' an event organized by the Portuguese league, where he discussed the current state of football and the situation of Spanish football in the context of the 'Rubiales case.'