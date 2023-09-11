Barcelona striker Lewandowski apologises to fans after painful Poland defeat

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski apologised to fans after Poland slumped to a 2-0 defeat to Albania in Euro 2024 qualifying on Sunday.

The win means Albania are now the surprise leaders in Group E, while Poland are four points behind and have now lost three of five qualifiers.

Lewandowski fronted up after the match and made it clear he’s hurting after the loss.

“There is no explanation for us. We failed in this match, not only in terms of the result, but also in terms of play. We have to apologize to the fans for what we showed,” he said. Personally, I also feel responsible for it and it wasn’t supposed to go in this direction. Today I also feel sorry for myself and blame myself for playing the way I did. There was commitment, but it was definitely not enough. “I think this kind of powerlessness, helplessness, it’s hard to find other words. It really hurts my heart.”

There were no goals for Lewandowski against Albania, although he did score twice in the win over the Faroe Islands in Poland’s first fixture of the break.

Lewandowski will now return to Barcelona to prepare for the team’s next game against Real Betis in La Liga on Sunday.