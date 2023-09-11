‘He feels very bad’ - Marc Casado reveals Fermin Lopez was in tears after Barcelona Atletic red

Marc Casado has revealed that Fermin Lopez was left in tears after being sent off in Barcelona Atletic’s 1-0 defeat to Nastic on Sunday.

Lopez had asked Xavi for permission to play in the game but was sent off early in the second half after picking up a second booking.

The game was actually Lopez’s first match for Barca Atletic, and Casado said the youngster was devastated by his red card.

”It was his debut with Barça B, since last year he was at Linares [on loan], and the kid was crying very sadly, poor thing,” he said. “He feels very bad because he wanted to come help us and he was having a great game.” Source | Mundo Deportivo

Lopez will now be banned for one game for his red card but it’s been reported he will serve the suspension in Barca Atletic’s match against Fuelabrada, meaning he will be available for the first team’s clash with Real Betis next time out.