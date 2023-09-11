‘Time to learn’ - Fermin Lopez apologises after red card for Barcelona Atletic

Fermin Lopez has sent a message to Barcelona Atletic and apologised for his red card during Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Nastic.

The midfielder was handed his marching orders early in the second half after picking up his second booking on what was his Barcelona Atletic debut.

Team-mate Marc Casado has already revealed Lopez was left in tears by the sending off, and the midfielder has now taken time out to say sorry.

“Hurt by the defeat of the team that gave it all until the end,” he wrote on Instagram. “I wanted to apologize to my team for not being able to continue helping on the field, these are times to learn and move on. Proud Barcelona B.”

There’s no doubt that it’s a tough moment for Lopez but credit to the 20-year-old for taking responsibility and issuing a swift apology. He’s expected to return to the first-team fold now and be part of the squad to take on Betis on Sunday in La Liga.