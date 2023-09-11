Joao Felix is a perfect fit for Xavi and will play key role for Barcelona, says Portugal boss Roberto Martinez

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez believes Joao Felix is a perfect fit for Barcelona and will play a key role for Xavi’s side this season.

Felix has moved on a season-long loan from Atletico Madrid after making it clear that it’s always been his dream to play for the Catalan giants.

The forward is currently on international duty with Portugal where his national team boss has been singing his praises.

“Joao Felix is thrilled with this opportunity. He possesses exceptional technical skills and aligns perfectly with Barcelona’s and Xavi’s football philosophy,” he said. “Even without match fitness, he’s vital for our preparations, not just for the next game, but for the next four. I believe he will play a pivotal role alongside Xavi and Barcelona.”

Felix will return to Barcelona after Portugal’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Luxembourg later today. The summer signing will then be hoping to make his full debut for Barcelona after featuring as a substitute last time out.