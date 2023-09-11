Spain boss Luis de la Fuente urges patience with Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente has insisted he will take good care of Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal and be careful with his development.

The 16-year-old has been called up to the current squad and has already written his name into the history books by becoming Spain’s youngest player and goalscorer.

Spain are now preparing to take on Cyprus in Euro 2024 qualifying and De la Fuente was asked about how Yamal should be taken care of ahead of the game.

“Priority is always given to the health of the players, but we have to know how to live with injuries, they are part of football, they help to be a better professional, person. We must be patients with Lamine. He will be here some times and, possibly, not others “It is very easy to integrate into this group. Veterans provide all kinds of facilities. Lamine Yamal is fully integrated because he is a cheerful and fun boy. You have to give him time and peace of mind to develop that potential. “It’s a question now of raising him up and when he has those down moments, which he will have because that’s football, let’s not be cruel.”

Lamine Yamal will be hoping for more minutes after impressing on his debut and will then return to Barcelona to prepare for the team’s next game against Betis.