WATCH: Barcelona’s Joao Felix scores stunner as Portugal hammer Luxembourg

Barcelona new boy Joao Felix was on target for Portugal in a 9-0 win over Luxembourg in Euro 2024 qualifying on Monday.
The loanee came off the bench and struck Portugal’s ninth goal with just two minutes of normal time remaining.
Felix picked up possession with his back to goal, turned sweetly and then struck an unstoppable shot past the goalkeeper.
The goal will be a boost for the forward following his move to Barcelona from Atletico in the summer transfer window.
It’s also an important goal for Portugal because Felix’s strike means it’s the first time the team have ever scored nine goals, making it a record win.
Portugal boss Roberto Martinez had already tipped Felix to be a hit for his new club before his team’s kick-off on Monday
Felix will now head back to Barcelona to link up with Xavi’s side ahead of their next La Liga match against Real Betis on Saturday at Montjuic.
