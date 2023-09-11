 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WATCH: Barcelona’s Joao Felix scores stunner as Portugal hammer Luxembourg

The substitute came off the bench to net a fine goal

By Gill Clark
Portugal v Luxembourg: Group J - UEFA EURO 2024 European Qualifiers Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Barcelona new boy Joao Felix was on target for Portugal in a 9-0 win over Luxembourg in Euro 2024 qualifying on Monday.

The loanee came off the bench and struck Portugal’s ninth goal with just two minutes of normal time remaining.

Felix picked up possession with his back to goal, turned sweetly and then struck an unstoppable shot past the goalkeeper.

The goal will be a boost for the forward following his move to Barcelona from Atletico in the summer transfer window.

It’s also an important goal for Portugal because Felix’s strike means it’s the first time the team have ever scored nine goals, making it a record win.

Portugal boss Roberto Martinez had already tipped Felix to be a hit for his new club before his team’s kick-off on Monday

Felix will now head back to Barcelona to link up with Xavi’s side ahead of their next La Liga match against Real Betis on Saturday at Montjuic.

