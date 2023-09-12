Ferran Torres ‘needs more confidence’ to reach his top level - Spain boss Luis de la Fuente

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente has spoken about Ferran Torres after calling up the Barcelona forward into his squad after injuries to Dani Olmo and Marco Asensio.

Torres missed out on the initial call, despite a bright start to the season, but has now been handed a second chance and will hope to play for Spain against Cyprus on Tuesday.

De la Fuente says that he knows Torres well and feels he needs a confidence boost if he is to recover his best form.

“I’ve known Ferran Torres for many years, I’ve seen his evolution and maturity as a footballer,” he told reporters. “He needs confidence to be the Ferran we need. We cannot not use players of this level.”

The Spain boss also said it was the “opportune moment” to hand Torres a chance to impress, after losing two key players, and said he was confident the forward “is not going to waste the opportunity.”