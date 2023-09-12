Champions League opponents: Shakhtar Donetsk in the spotlight - FC Barcelona

Matchdays 3 and 4 of the Champions League group stage are always potentially decisive for qualification for the knockout rounds. This time FC Barcelona will play both games against Shakhtar Donetsk after the home debut in the Estadi Olímpic against Royal Antwerp and the trip to Portugal to play FC Porto.

FC Barcelona celebrates the National Day of Catalonia - FC Barcelona

President Joan Laporta leads the blaugrana delegation for the floral offering at the Monument a Rafael Casanova

The FC Barcelona international diary - FC Barcelona

11 September 2023 | Portugal 9-0 Luxembourg: Both João Cancelo and João Félix came on as substitutes on the hour mark with the home side already 5-0 up. Barça’s new signing Felix scored the final goal in the huge win for Roberto Martínez’s team in Euro2024 qualifying.

De la Fuente: Ferran Torres needs a self-esteem boost - SPORT

Luis de la Fuente explained the reasons behind his choice to call up FC Barcelona forward Ferran Torres as one of the replacements to cover the absences in the Spanish team for the match against Cyprus. The coach recalled during the pre-match press conference for the Euro 2024 qualifier that the Valencian forward has a long history with Spain.

Why would Xavi contract renewal only be for one year? - SPORT

The extension of Xavi Hernández's contract with FC Barcelona shouldn't be delayed. His current contract runs until 2024, and there is good rapport between the parties and a willingness to extend his tenure with the first team. He is the man trusted to lead a project that has only just begun, and he already planted the first significant seed with last season's La Liga title.

Robert Lewandowski: I can't explain the reasons for latest Poland humiliation - SPORT

Poland's national football team captain, Robert Lewandowski, called for "significant changes to reach the light at the end of the tunnel" that the squad is currently going through, which became darker after yesterday's defeat to Albania (2-0).

The tears of Fermin Lopez after red card - SPORT

During the international break, Fermín requested to play with the reserve team. Xavi agreed, and the Andalusian made his debut for Rafa Márquez's reserve side against Nàstic in Tarragona. However, his match did not have a good ending as he was sent off early in the second half with two yellow cards.

Breakdown: Barca's new stadium and the income they are aiming for - SPORT

The new Spotify Camp Nou, if everything goes as planned and budgeted, will be completely renovated and fully operational by the end of the 2025-26 season, which will also be the last year of Joan Laporta's reign. The stadium will become one of the most modern venues in the world, and its financing will have to be completed with the revenue generated by the facility.