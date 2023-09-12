Joao Felix tells Xavi where he wants to play at Barcelona

Barcelona forward Joao Felix has revealed he wants to play on the left for his new side and feels that it’s the best position for him in Xavi’s side.

Felix has arrived on a season-long loan from Atletico Madrid and says he’s feeling good despite a lack of game time recently.

“I feel good, with confidence. Physically, too, despite not having had many minutes lately. I am prepared to arrive in Barcelona and start strong. I want to work to help the team,” he said. “I see myself comfortable starting from the left wing. I’ve been playing there for some time now and I think it’s where Xavi likes to put me the most. “The group has welcomed me very well. The team is young, so I am very comfortable. There is a very good group that wants to win.”

The new arrival also spoke about how he’s been “surprised” by the warm reception he’s received so far from Barcelona fans.

Felix will now be hoping to start for Barcelona against Betis at the weekend.

The forward heads into the match fresh from scoring a great goal for Portugal against Luxembourg during the international break.