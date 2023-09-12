Xavi urged to give Marc Casado a first-team chance at Barcelona

Xavi is reportedly being urged by his coaching staff to give Barcelona Atletic’s Marc Casado some first-team minutes.

Casado made his debut last season in the Champions League against Viktoria Plzen but hasn’t managed any more appearances for the senior side yet.

Mundo Deportivo are reporting that some of Xavi’s assistants are urging him to play Casado as soon as possible.

Xavi is fan of the midfielder but is apparently waiting for the right time. He’s seen as a replacement for Oriol Romeu, although Xavi can also use Frenkie de Jong in that position.

Another factor is that Casado’s contract is due to expire at the end of the season. Barca want him to stay on but a new deal will have to be agreed.

In the meantime, Casado has been named as the captain of Barca Atletic this season and will lead Rafa Marquez’s side.

Yet he will also be hoping for chances to break in to the first team. Xavi’s willingness to give him minutes, or not as the case may be, will likely have a big bearing on his future when it comes to contract talks.